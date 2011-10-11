OWN's 'Rosie Show,' 'Lifeclass' Premieres Improve on Time Period

OWN premiered its fall season on Monday night, with The Rosie Show and Oprah's Lifeclass improving on its time period the year before, when the network was Discovery Health.

The Rosie Show earned a 0.4 W25-54, up 267% over last year's Discovery Health numbers. Oprah's Lifeclass showed similar growth, posting a 0.4 W25-54, up 208%.

Airing across five Discovery Communications networks, including OWN, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Discovery Fit & Health and Planet Green, The Rosie Show drew 1.5 million gross average audience, followed by Oprah's Lifeclass at 8 p.m. with 1.2 million.

"The new fall season on OWN is off to an encouraging start," said Erik Logan, president of OWN. "This is the next right step as we continue to build the network."