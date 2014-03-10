OWN's Lindsay Lohan Docuseries Debuts to 693,000 Viewers

OWN's Lindsay Lohan docuseries drew 693,000 viewers to its premiere Sunday night at 10 p.m.

The debut episode of Lindsay drew a 0.56 rating among women 25-54, a 0.52 with women 18-49 and a 0.53 rating among women 18-34. Lindsay's premiere numbers were more or less on par with OWN's recent unscripted efforts Life With La Toya and Iyanla: Fix My Life.

Lohan's episode of Oprah's Next Chapter drew 892,000 viewers last August for its premiere telecast.

OWN will re-air the premiere of Lindsay Monday night.