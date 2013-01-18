OWN's Lance Armstrong Interview Nabs 3.2M Viewers
The first part of the Oprah Winfrey Network's exclusive
interview with disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong drew 3.2 million viewers
Thursday night, according to Nielsen, becoming the second most-watched telecast
in network history.
The special Oprah's Next Chapter, in which Armstrong
officially admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs, fell short of the
previous record of 3.5 million viewers for the March 11, 2012, episode of Next
Chapter, where Winfrey sat down with the family of the late Whitney
Houston.
Over two airings, the special drew 4.3 million total
viewers. The telecast was the top-ranked in network history across all key male
demos with 1.88 million men 25-54; 1.59 million men 18-49; and 980,000 men
18-34.
The second part of the interview with air Friday and will be
streamed on Oprah.com.
