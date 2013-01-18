OWN's Lance Armstrong Interview Nabs 3.2M Viewers

The first part of the Oprah Winfrey Network's exclusive

interview with disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong drew 3.2 million viewers

Thursday night, according to Nielsen, becoming the second most-watched telecast

in network history.





The special Oprah's Next Chapter, in which Armstrong

officially admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs, fell short of the

previous record of 3.5 million viewers for the March 11, 2012, episode of Next

Chapter, where Winfrey sat down with the family of the late Whitney

Houston.





Over two airings, the special drew 4.3 million total

viewers. The telecast was the top-ranked in network history across all key male

demos with 1.88 million men 25-54; 1.59 million men 18-49; and 980,000 men

18-34.





The second part of the interview with air Friday and will be

streamed on Oprah.com.