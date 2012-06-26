OWN's Kardashian Interview Grows in Week Two

Viewership for Oprah Winfrey's interview with the Kardashian

family on Oprah's Next Chapter grew

for its second part that aired Sunday from 8-9 p.m., drawing 1.2 million total

viewers, up 9% from part one of the interview that aired the prior Sunday.

The episode was the third-highest rating ever for OWN, according

to Nielsen numbers, behind two other Oprah's

Next Chapter interviews with Whitney Houston's family (3.5 million total

viewers) and Pastor Joel Osteen (1.6 million total viewers).

Winfrey has been using Oprah's

Next Chapter as of late to return to the high-profile newsmaker bookings

she once got on her syndicated talk show; this Sunday's edition will feature

Miami Heat players LeBron James, Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh, fresh off their NBA

championship.

Led by Next Chapter,

OWN has slowly built some ratings momentum in the second quarter, up 31% in

total viewers and 25% with women 25-54 in total day and up 11% in total viewers

and 10% with women 25-54 in primetime.