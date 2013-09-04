OWN's 'Haves and the Have Nots' Ends on Season High

Tyler Perry's The

Haves and the Have Nots ended its first run of episodes on a season high on

Tuesday, drawing 2.6 million total viewers to its fall finale at 9 p.m. on OWN.

The drama's audience has been growing in the ratings for

eight consecutive weeks with women 25-54. The finale earned a 2.21 rating in

the key demo, according to Nielsen, a season high and up 40% over its season

average.

OWN doubled its initial 16-episode order of the drama in

June

and picked up an additional four episodes in August. New episodes of The Haves and the Have Nots will return

in January 2014.