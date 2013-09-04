OWN's 'Haves and the Have Nots' Ends on Season High
Tyler Perry's The
Haves and the Have Nots ended its first run of episodes on a season high on
Tuesday, drawing 2.6 million total viewers to its fall finale at 9 p.m. on OWN.
The drama's audience has been growing in the ratings for
eight consecutive weeks with women 25-54. The finale earned a 2.21 rating in
the key demo, according to Nielsen, a season high and up 40% over its season
average.
OWN doubled its initial 16-episode order of the drama in
June
and picked up an additional four episodes in August. New episodes of The Haves and the Have Nots will return
in January 2014.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.