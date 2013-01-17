OWN Will Stream Oprah's Armstrong Interview Free Online

Discovery Communications will provide a free live video stream of Oprah Winfrey's exclusive interview with Lance Armstrong at Oprah.com of the two-night event airing on OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network starting at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday.

In addition, Discovery is making the Internet stream

available to Comcast, DirecTV and Verizon, which will offer access to it on

their websites.

"Because it is such a huge event and so widely

anticipated, we offered it to our partners as a value-add," Discovery

spokeswoman Jenn Marburg said. "Comcast, DirecTV and Verizon will stream

it live on their sites and Charter is linking to oprah.com from theirs."

Winfrey's interview with Armstrong -- who is expected

to own up to using performance-enhancing drugs throughout his career -- will

air in two

parts on OWN. The special episode of Oprah's Next Chapter will

air Thursday, Jan. 17, from 9 to 10:30 p.m. ET/PT and Friday, Jan. 18, at

9 p.m. ET/PT. The two-and-a-half-hour interview was taped in Austin, Texas, on

Monday.

Two-year-old OWN has struggled to win viewers after Winfrey

left her long-running daytime talk show to launch the cable network in a joint

venture with Discovery. Discovery expects OWN to breakeven in the second half of 2013.