OWN, Tyler Perry Hit Again With 'Love Thy Neighbor'

Tyler Perry's second scripted series with OWN drew more than 1.6 million viewers during its Wednesday night premiere.

The 9 p.m. premiere episode of comedy sitcom Love Thy Neighbor is the second-highest debuting series on OWN, following the May 28 premiere of Perry's drama series The Haves and The Have Nots, which averaged 1.77 million viewers.

A second Love Thy Neighbor episode averaged 1.8 million viewers, an increase of 8% in the network's key demo of women 25-54 and 9% in total viewers, said the network.

