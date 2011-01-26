OWN Shuts Down Burnett-Produced Daytime Talker

The Oprah Winfrey Network says it has cancelled development of a

planned daytime talk show to be executive produced by Mark Burnett.

The one-hour untitled project was scheduled to premiere in March, but

the network decided to shutter it to focus on its primetime schedule.

Burnett remains an executive producer of OWN's primetime

reality show Oprah's Search for the Next TV Star.

OWN announced another new series joining its schedule Tuesday,

the home makeover show Home Takeover with Simon & Tomas, which will bow on

the network Mar. 28.

Variety first reported the story.