OWN Sets Wanda Sykes Specials

Comedian Wanda Sykes will host two summer comedy specials for OWN.

The two-hour original comedy specials, Wanda Sykes Presents Herlarious, will air on consecutive Saturdays beginning July 13 and will feature emerging female stand-up comedians including Andi Smith, Gloria Bigelow, Marina Franklin, Tracey Ashley, Carmen Lynch and Dominique Witten, said network executives.

Sykes will produce and host the series, which will tape in front of a live audience at Harpo Studios in Chicago, said network officials.