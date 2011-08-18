OWN Sets October Premiere Dates
OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced Thursday its
primetime programming lineup of original series premiering in October,
highlighted by The Rosie Show and Oprah's Lifeclass.
The network will also premiere weekend primetime series Don't Tell the Bride, Welcome to Sweetie Pie's and Visionaries: Inside the Creative Mind beginning
Oct. 15 and 16, and the second-season premieres of both Ask Oprah's All Stars and Our
America With Lisa Ling.
Previously announced talker The Rosie Show, hosted by Rosie O'Donnell, will premiere Oct. 10
at 7 p.m., followed by the premiere of Oprah'sLifeclass, formerly called Your OWNLife (the oprah class), at 8 p.m. Both shows will air Monday through
Friday.
Second-season premiere dates for Enough Already! With Peter Walsh, In The Bedroom With Dr. Laura Berman
and Oprah's Master Class will be
announced at a later time.
Below is OWN's fall primetime schedule.
Monday-Friday
(beginning Oct. 10)
7:00 p.m.: The
Rosie Show
8:00 p.m.: Oprah's
Lifeclass
Saturday
(beginning Oct. 15)
9:00 p.m.: Welcome
to Sweetie Pie's
10:00 p.m.: Don't
Tell the Bride
Sunday (beginning
Oct. 16)
8:00 p.m.: Ask
Oprah's All Stars
9:00 p.m.: Our
America with Lisa Ling
10:00 p.m.: Visionaries:
Inside the Creative Mind
