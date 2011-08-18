OWN Sets October Premiere Dates

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced Thursday its

primetime programming lineup of original series premiering in October,

highlighted by The Rosie Show and Oprah's Lifeclass.

The network will also premiere weekend primetime series Don't Tell the Bride, Welcome to Sweetie Pie's and Visionaries: Inside the Creative Mind beginning

Oct. 15 and 16, and the second-season premieres of both Ask Oprah's All Stars and Our

America With Lisa Ling.

Previously announced talker The Rosie Show, hosted by Rosie O'Donnell, will premiere Oct. 10

at 7 p.m., followed by the premiere of Oprah'sLifeclass, formerly called Your OWNLife (the oprah class), at 8 p.m. Both shows will air Monday through

Friday.

Second-season premiere dates for Enough Already! With Peter Walsh, In The Bedroom With Dr. Laura Berman

and Oprah's Master Class will be

announced at a later time.

Below is OWN's fall primetime schedule.

Monday-Friday

(beginning Oct. 10)

7:00 p.m.: The

Rosie Show

8:00 p.m.: Oprah's

Lifeclass

Saturday

(beginning Oct. 15)

9:00 p.m.: Welcome

to Sweetie Pie's

10:00 p.m.: Don't

Tell the Bride



Sunday (beginning

Oct. 16)

8:00 p.m.: Ask

Oprah's All Stars

9:00 p.m.: Our

America with Lisa Ling

10:00 p.m.: Visionaries:

Inside the Creative Mind