OWN Scores Best Ratings Ever With Bobbi Kristina Interview

OWN posted its highest ratings ever on Sunday, drawing 3.5

million total viewers for the episode of Oprah's

Next Chapter featuring an interview with Whitney Houston's daughter Bobbi

Kristina and her family.

The interview, which aired from 9-10:30 p.m., earned a 3.1

rating with women 25-54, triple-digit growth over its season average (up 417% in

viewers and 444% in the W25-54 demo), according to Nielsen data. Competitive

data ranking the episode against other cable telecasts will be available on

Tuesday.

The network's previous ratings high was 1.6 million viewers

for an Oprah's Next Chapter episode

with Pastor Joel Osteen on Jan. 8. Season-to-date, Oprah's Next Chapter is averaging 1.1 million total viewers and a

.95 rating with key women.