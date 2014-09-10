OWN’s ‘If Loving You Is Wrong’ Premieres at 1.93M Viewers

OWN’s second Tyler Perry drama, If Loving You is Wrong, premiered Tuesday at 9 p.m. to 1.93 million viewers, making it the most-watched series premiere in OWN’s history.

The premiere delivered a 1.47 rating in the women 25-54 demographic, up 206% from a year ago.

The second episode at 10 p.m. reeled in 1.92 million viewers and a 1.48 rating women 25-54, the second-highest demo rating in the time period in network’s history.

The premiere and second episode ranked in the top five most social programs on cable and in the top 10 for all of TV, according to Nielsen Social Guide.

If Loving You is Wrong is produced by Tyler Perry Studios for OWN. It is created, written, directed and executive produced by Tyler Perry.