OWN Revamps 'The Rosie Show' With New Set, Exec Producer

OWN is revamping Rosie O'Donnell's struggling talker The Rosie Show with a new look and executive

producer in Rachael Ray'sShane Farley.

Farley replaces Page

Hurwitz, who is departing the show.

The Rosie Show,

which has steadily declined in the ratings since its debut in October 2011, will

be set in a smaller 70-seat studio featuring more colorful and vibrant art,

photos and other decor of O'Donnell's. The studio's smaller size does not allow

for a band, but musical director Katreese Barnes will continue to create

original music for the show behind the scenes.

"I was fortunate to work with Rosie on The Rosie O'Donnell Show and I jumped at

the opportunity to work with her again in this new capacity," said Farley. "Rosie is among the

best of the best in creative talent today. She's genuinely the funniest

person I know and what's even better, she thinks like a producer, which is why

I'm looking forward to working with her on her OWN show."

The Rosie Show is

averaging 200,000 viewers in its weekly timeslot, and hit its all-time low of

124,000 during the week of Dec. 26.