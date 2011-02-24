OWN Renews ‘Our America With Lisa Ling'

OWN has picked up the docu-series Our America With Lisa Ling

for a six-episode second season, the network announced Thursday.

The renewal follows a 24% ratings jump for the series'

second episode on Feb. 22, which earned a .51 rating with women 25-54 and

733,00 total viewers.

"Our America's

thought-provoking programming has resonated with our audience," said Lisa

Erspamer, chief creative officer, OWN. "In the second season Lisa will dig even

deeper into our society covering provocative issues that spark discussion and

conversation."

The series is produced by part2pictures with Ling, David

Shadrack Smith and Greg Henry serving as executive producers.