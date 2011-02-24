OWN Renews ‘Our America With Lisa Ling'
OWN has picked up the docu-series Our America With Lisa Ling
for a six-episode second season, the network announced Thursday.
The renewal follows a 24% ratings jump for the series'
second episode on Feb. 22, which earned a .51 rating with women 25-54 and
733,00 total viewers.
"Our America's
thought-provoking programming has resonated with our audience," said Lisa
Erspamer, chief creative officer, OWN. "In the second season Lisa will dig even
deeper into our society covering provocative issues that spark discussion and
conversation."
The series is produced by part2pictures with Ling, David
Shadrack Smith and Greg Henry serving as executive producers.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.