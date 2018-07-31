OWN Renews Drama ‘Love Is___’

OWN has ordered a second season of Love Is___, from Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil. The Akils created and executive produce the series through their company Akil Productions, in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television.

Brock Akil is the showrunner.

Love Is___ premiered June 19 with 1.2 million total viewers and a 1.2 rating with women 25-54.

“Mara and Salim have brought their heart and soul to this passion project working with our friends at Warner Horizon Scripted Television and we couldn’t be more thrilled to renew the show for a second season,” said Erik Logan, president, OWN. “This series is an important part of OWN’s scripted programming lineup and to see the ratings grow as the Akils’ love story unfolds each week is truly exciting.”

Set primarily in 1990s Los Angeles against the backdrop of Black Hollywood, Love Is___ follows Nuri (Michele Weaver) and Yasir (Will Catlett), a couple from seemingly opposite worlds, as they chase their dreams.