OWN to Premiere Two New Reality Series

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network will debut two new reality series this fall and has renewed several current shows, the network announced Wednesday (March 25) in advance of its upfront presentation next week.

The new series include the July debut of Evelyn, which follows the life of Evelyn Lozada, of Basketball Wives fame, and her 21-year-old daughter, Shaniece, as well as an untitled series set to premiere in September that will chronicle the life of Atlanta resident Jay Williams, whose story of fathering 34 children with 17 different women was featured on an episode of OWN’s Iyanla: Fix My Life. The series will follow Williams as he works to put his life and relationships in order, network officials said.

In addition, the network has picked up more episodes of Deion’s Family Playbook, Flex & Shanice and Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s, the network said.

