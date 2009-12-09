OWN Plans Documentary Film Club

OWN is planning to launch a monthly documentary film club when it launches in 2011, and is partnering with ro*co Productions to find films for the network.

Ro*co has distributed a number of award winning documentaries, including Born into Brothels, The Garden, Jesus Camp, No End in Sight, Promises, Regret to Inform, Street Fight, and The Weather Underground.

The documentary film club will center around a monthly film series airing on the channel, an online community, exclusive video content at OWN.tv and the selection of some films to be featured in special theatrical screenings across the country, with live panel discussions.

The format is not unlike Oprah’s book club, where the host selects a book she has enjoyed, features the author on her show, with added content across other platforms. Most recently Oprah partnered with CNN and Facebook.com on a live webcast discussing the latest edition to her book club, Say You’re One of Them.

"OWN's commitment to Self-Discovery provides the ideal platform to elevate documentary films and the real, compelling stories they tell," said OWN CEO Christina Norman. "Partnering with ro*co Productions, OWN will deliver the very best documentaries to our audience and give them ways to connect through stories that move them."