OWN Picks Up More 'Our America,' 'Sweetie Pie's'

OWN has extended the episode orders of two of its series, Our America with Lisa Ling and Welcome to Sweetie Pie's.

The network picked up an additional eight episodes of Our America, bringing its second season

to 16 episodes, and 10 more episodes of Sweetie

Pie's, brining its first-season order to 18.

"The audience is finding and responding to these programs,

and the ratings continue to build, which is a great testament to both shows,"

said Erik Logan, co-president of OWN.

Our America is

averaging 405,000 total viewers and a 0.36 rating with women 25-54 on Sundays at

10 p.m. Since its premiere Oct. 15, Sweetie

Pie's has averaged 388,000 total viewers and a 0.38 W25-54 rating at 9 p.m.

on Saturdays.

The additional episodes of both series will air in the

spring.