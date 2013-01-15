OWN Pedals Second Day of Lance Armstrong Interview

Oprah Winfrey's exclusive interview with disgraced cyclist

Lance Armstrong will now air as a two-part interview on OWN: Oprah Winfrey

Network on Thursday (Jan. 17) and Friday (Jan. 18), according to network

officials.

The special episode of the network' Oprah's Next Chapter

series reportedly

includes a confession from Armstrong to use of performance-enhancing drugs

during his illustrious cycling career, which included seven Tour De France

victories.

The interview will also be streamed live on both nights on

Oprah.com, the network said.