OWN Orders Spinoff of Tyler Perry’s ‘House of Payne’

OWN has ordered a spinoff of Tyler Perry’s House of Payne series called The Paynes. OWN ordered 38 episodes of the new series and also ordered 44 additional episodes of Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots.

Written, directed and produced by Perry, The Paynes focuses on Curtis and Ella Payne (played by LaVan Davis and Cassi Davis), who are trying to enjoy their retirement in Florida only to get roped into a real estate deal that goes horribly wrong.

The comedy has begun production at the new Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta and will premiere on OWN in 2018.

“Tyler has been an incredible collaborator, a great partner and has an unprecedented track record of success with his hit scripted series,” said Erik Logan, president, OWN. “Tyler’s shows are must see TV for his loyal audience and we are excited to offer up a brand-new comedy and more episodes of their favorite Tyler dramas on OWN.”

Oprah Winfrey’s OWN also announced the final seasons for Perry series Love Thy Neighbor and For Better or Worse, which will both move to Saturday nights. Love Thy Neighbor will premiere its fourth season March 4, while For Better or Worse will start its sixth season June 10. Both series will air through 2017 with 22 and 20 episodes, respectively.

Logan singled out both casts, “who have given us loads of laughs over the years. Both series have had great runs and we appreciate everyone’s hard work and dedication.”