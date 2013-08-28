OWN Orders New York-Set Reality Series

OWN has ordered the new unscripted series Crazy.Sexy.Life, which is about four friends living in New York City, the network announced on Wednesday.

The network will air a sneak preview of the series on Sept. 3 following the fall finale of the Tyler Perry drama series The Haves and the Have Nots, with the series to premiere in early 2014.



Crazy.Sexy.Life, from CORE Media Group, follows the four female friends, two married and two single, who have known each other for more than 10 years as they live their lives in Harlem.

"We feel strongly that Crazy.Sexy.Life. will resonate with our viewers," said Sheri Salata, president, OWN. "Set against the backdrop of America’s most vibrant and competitive city, this show details what real life is all about for a quartet of very different personalities who have embraced one another as 'family' for more than a decade, and who depend on one another unconditionally."