OWN Orders Additional Episodes of 'Love Thy Neighbor'

The Oprah Winfrey Network ordered 26 additional episodes of Tyler Perry's scripted comedy Love Thy Neighbor, the net announced on Wednesday.

The order brings the total episode count for the sit-com's debut season to 52.

A two-part finale of the current cycle of Love Thy Neighbor, which takes place at a family-run diner, will air Aug. 21 beginning at 9 p.m. The new episodes are set to premiere in January 2014. Love Thy Neighbor has averaged more than 1 million total viewers since its May 29 premiere.

OWN also green-lit four more episodes of the Tyler Perry drama The Haves and Have Nots, which already had been upped by 16 episodes in June.