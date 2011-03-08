OWN Moves ‘Behind the Scenes' To Sundays

OWN's Season 25: Oprah

Behind the Scenes will move to Sunday nights starting March 27, putting the

only show featuring the network's eponymous star on a more high-profile night.

Behind the Scenes,

about the final season of Oprah Winfrey's talk show, previously aired on Friday

nights. It is the first sign that OWN is reshuffling its programming in the

face of weak ratings in its first two months on the air.

The March 27 and April 3 episodes of Behind the Scenes will feature The

Oprah Winfrey Show on location in Australia with 300 audience members. Following

at 9 p.m. on both Sundays, Winfrey will appear as a guest on the interview

series Oprah Presents Master Class.

OWN will further bolster its reality lineup when The Judds, starring mother-daughter

singers Naomi and Wynonna Judd, premieres on Sunday, April 10.