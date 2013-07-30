OWN Making Money Ahead of Schedule
Discovery Communications says the slow-starting Oprah
Winfrey Network turned cash-flow positive in the second quarter, ahead of the
company's early projections.
Speaking on the company's earnings call with analysts,
Discovery CEO David Zaslav said OWN's ratings were up 39% among women 25 to 54
on the strength of new shows, including two from Tyler Perry. The network added
30 new advertisers during the upfront and was getting double-digit increases in
scatter pricing.
Combined with increased fees from long-term affiliate
agreements, OWN had begun paying back the investment Discovery made in the
channel, Zaslav said. Discovery had said it expected OWN to turn cash-flow
positive in the second half of the year.
Discovery invested about $509 million in the network, a
joint venture with Winfrey. Although hyped at launch, the network did not have
enough programming to attract viewers and went through a number of executive
teams before finding its footing.
Zaslav
congratulated Winfrey the network's current performance and said Discovery was
bullish on the network's long-term trajectory.
