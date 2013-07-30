OWN Making Money Ahead of Schedule

RELATED: Discovery Shows Small Q2 ProfitGain

Discovery Communications says the slow-starting Oprah

Winfrey Network turned cash-flow positive in the second quarter, ahead of the

company's early projections.

Speaking on the company's earnings call with analysts,

Discovery CEO David Zaslav said OWN's ratings were up 39% among women 25 to 54

on the strength of new shows, including two from Tyler Perry. The network added

30 new advertisers during the upfront and was getting double-digit increases in

scatter pricing.

Combined with increased fees from long-term affiliate

agreements, OWN had begun paying back the investment Discovery made in the

channel, Zaslav said. Discovery had said it expected OWN to turn cash-flow

positive in the second half of the year.

Discovery invested about $509 million in the network, a

joint venture with Winfrey. Although hyped at launch, the network did not have

enough programming to attract viewers and went through a number of executive

teams before finding its footing.

Zaslav

congratulated Winfrey the network's current performance and said Discovery was

bullish on the network's long-term trajectory.