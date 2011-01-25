OWN Launching Home Makeover Show

Oprah Winfrey Network Tuesday announced a new primetime home

makeover series called Home Takeover with Simon & Tomas, to premiere on OWN

on Mar. 28.

The six-episode series will focus Scandinavian interior

designers Simon Davies and Tomas Cederlund as they transform décor-challenged

living spaces into stylish homes. Homeowners are nominated by their neighbors

or family and are temporarily kicked out of their homes so that Simon and Tomas

can move in and redesign each room.

"Simon and Tomas will take

America by storm with their unique sense of style," said Lisa Erspamer, chief

creative officer, OWN, in a statement. "The duo are not only skilled interior decorators, but

their over-the-top personalities also make them fun to watch as they perform

their design magic and literally move into the homes they are helping."

Home Takeover is produced for OWN by Angel City Factory. The

executive producers are Chris Cowan, Ray Giuliani and Jean-Michel Michenaud.

