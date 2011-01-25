OWN Launching Home Makeover Show
Oprah Winfrey Network Tuesday announced a new primetime home
makeover series called Home Takeover with Simon & Tomas, to premiere on OWN
on Mar. 28.
The six-episode series will focus Scandinavian interior
designers Simon Davies and Tomas Cederlund as they transform décor-challenged
living spaces into stylish homes. Homeowners are nominated by their neighbors
or family and are temporarily kicked out of their homes so that Simon and Tomas
can move in and redesign each room.
"Simon and Tomas will take
America by storm with their unique sense of style," said Lisa Erspamer, chief
creative officer, OWN, in a statement. "The duo are not only skilled interior decorators, but
their over-the-top personalities also make them fun to watch as they perform
their design magic and literally move into the homes they are helping."
Home Takeover is produced for OWN by Angel City Factory. The
executive producers are Chris Cowan, Ray Giuliani and Jean-Michel Michenaud.
