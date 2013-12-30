OWN Lands Rights to 'Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom'

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced Monday it has acquired the network television rights to Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom from The Weinstein Company.

OWN secured the first broadcast window behind pay TV starting in 2017.

"We couldn't be more honored to showcase this powerful film to the OWN viewers," said Erik Logan, president, OWN in a statement. "Nelson Mandela was Oprah's hero, and ultimately, the inspiration behind Oprah's school in South Africa. His story of forgiveness and redemption is a gift not only to the people he touched, but to the world."

The film is based on the 1995 book Long Walk to Freedom about former South African President Nelson Mendela, who died on Dec. 5 at age 95. The movie stars Idris Elba as Nelson Mandela, Naomie Harris as Winnie Mandela and is directed by Justin Chadwick.

Weinstein Company cochairman Harvey Weinstein added, "We're delighted that this film has landed a television home at Oprah Winfrey's OWN network. Partnering with them ensures the picture will continue to honor the memory of Nelson Mandela for years to come."