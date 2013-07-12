OWN Lands Lindsay Lohan Interview, Reality Series

OWN is getting into the Lindsay Lohan business. The network on Friday confirmed that Oprah Winfrey will conduct an exclusive interview with the troubled starlet to tape and air in August, after Lohan exits rehab.

The network is also planning an eight-part docuseries following the actress' attempted comeback for 2014, according to an OWN spokesperson. Lohan, 27, is currently serving a 90-day sentence in a rehabilitation facility. She most recently had guest appearances on Fox's Glee and FX's Anger Management and starred in the Lifetime biopic Liz & Dick, which drew 3.5 million viewers last November.

Big get interviews have been a high point for the young OWN network, just as they were for Winfrey's syndicated show. Its top two most-watched telecasts are Winfrey's 2012 sit-down with the late Whitney Houston's family and her interview with disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong last January, which drew 3.5 million viewers and 3.2 million viewers, respectively.

