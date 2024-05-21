OWN, Hulu, Disney Plus Win Multiple NAMIC Vision Awards

Streaming networks Hulu and Disney Plus, along with cable networks OWN and CNN, were the big winners of the 30th annual NAMIC Vision Awards, the diversity organization announced Tuesday morning.

Hulu and its Onyx Collective brand won three awards, including best comedy for its freshman series UnPrisoned, to lead all programmers, while Disney Plus and OWN won two awards each. CNN Originals took home the best documentary award for See It Loud: The History of Black Television — a collaboration with LeBron James’s The SpringHill Co. — and CNN Worldwide won the News/Informational Award for “Homebirth Journey: Saving Black Moms” from The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper.

NBC’s freshman series Found won for best drama series, topping ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and The Rookie, Apple TV Plus’s Swagger and Paramount Plus’s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Disney Plus's The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder was the top choice in the Animation category, while OWN's OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Kerry Washington triumphed in the Variety/Talk show category.

The NAMIC Vision Awards celebrate original, multiplatform television programming that reflects the ethnic and cultural diversity of the viewing audience. “This year was monumental as we celebrate 30 years of the NAMIC Vision Awards,” NAMIC president and CEO Shaunise Washington said in a statement. “NAMIC is at the forefront in driving towards ethnic diversity in the industry, and because of this we are proud to recognize the accomplishments of companies who create programming in alignment with our mission and vision.”

2024 NAMIC Vision Awards Winners

Animation

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: Juneteenth — Disney Plus

Best Performance — Comedy

Ashleigh Murray, The Other Black Girl — Hulu/Onyx

Best Performance — Drama

John Leguizamo, The Power — Prime Video

Children’s

American Born Chinese: What Guy Are You — Disney Plus

Comedy

UnPrisoned — Hulu/Onyx

Digital Media — Short-Form

Ritual — PBS

Documentary

See it Loud: The History of Black Television

CNN Original Series and The SpringHill Company

Drama

Found — NBC

Lifestyle

Searching for Soul Food — Hulu/Onyx

News/Informational

“Homebirth Journey: Saving Black Moms” from The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper — CNN Worldwide

Original Movie or Special

Shooting Stars — Peacock

Reality

CritterFixers: Country Vets: Ready, Vet, Go! — Nat Geo WILD

Reality — Social Issues

OWN Spotlight: Oprah, Courtney B. Vance & Dr. Robin — OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

Sports

SC Featured: The Lone Wolves — ESPN

Variety/Talk Show

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Kerry Washington — OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

