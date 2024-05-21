OWN, Hulu, Disney Plus Win Multiple NAMIC Vision Awards
NBC’s ‘Found’ notches drama series honors; Hulu’s ‘UnPrisoned’ wins in comedy category
Streaming networks Hulu and Disney Plus, along with cable networks OWN and CNN, were the big winners of the 30th annual NAMIC Vision Awards, the diversity organization announced Tuesday morning.
Hulu and its Onyx Collective brand won three awards, including best comedy for its freshman series UnPrisoned, to lead all programmers, while Disney Plus and OWN won two awards each. CNN Originals took home the best documentary award for See It Loud: The History of Black Television — a collaboration with LeBron James’s The SpringHill Co. — and CNN Worldwide won the News/Informational Award for “Homebirth Journey: Saving Black Moms” from The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper.
NBC’s freshman series Found won for best drama series, topping ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and The Rookie, Apple TV Plus’s Swagger and Paramount Plus’s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.
Disney Plus's The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder was the top choice in the Animation category, while OWN's OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Kerry Washington triumphed in the Variety/Talk show category.
The NAMIC Vision Awards celebrate original, multiplatform television programming that reflects the ethnic and cultural diversity of the viewing audience. “This year was monumental as we celebrate 30 years of the NAMIC Vision Awards,” NAMIC president and CEO Shaunise Washington said in a statement. “NAMIC is at the forefront in driving towards ethnic diversity in the industry, and because of this we are proud to recognize the accomplishments of companies who create programming in alignment with our mission and vision.”
2024 NAMIC Vision Awards Winners
Animation
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: Juneteenth — Disney Plus
Best Performance — Comedy
Ashleigh Murray, The Other Black Girl — Hulu/Onyx
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Best Performance — Drama
John Leguizamo, The Power — Prime Video
Children’s
American Born Chinese: What Guy Are You — Disney Plus
Comedy
UnPrisoned — Hulu/Onyx
Digital Media — Short-Form
Ritual — PBS
Documentary
See it Loud: The History of Black Television
CNN Original Series and The SpringHill Company
Drama
Found — NBC
Lifestyle
Searching for Soul Food — Hulu/Onyx
News/Informational
“Homebirth Journey: Saving Black Moms” from The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper — CNN Worldwide
Original Movie or Special
Shooting Stars — Peacock
Reality
CritterFixers: Country Vets: Ready, Vet, Go! — Nat Geo WILD
Reality — Social Issues
OWN Spotlight: Oprah, Courtney B. Vance & Dr. Robin — OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network
Sports
SC Featured: The Lone Wolves — ESPN
Variety/Talk Show
OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Kerry Washington — OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.