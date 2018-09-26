NAMIC Names Shuanise Washington as its CEO

The National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) has named former Congressional Black Caucus Foundation head A. Shuanise Washington as its new president and CEO.

Washington, who immediately takes over the leadership of the diversity organization, effectively replaces former NAMIC president Eglon Simons, who announced his retirement this past January.

In her new role, Washington will be responsible for charting the future of NAMIC, which includes steering NAMIC through its next phase of growth, development and innovation by identifying new opportunities and partnerships, according to the organization.

In addition, she will oversee NAMIC’s 32 Annual Conference on Oct. 16-17.

Washington was previously president of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, a nonprofit, nonpartisan public policy, research and educational institute. Prior to that, Washington was the president and CEO of Washington Solutions, LLC, a firm she founded in 2008.

“Shuanise is a highly-regarded executive with a proven track record of delivering results,” said Joiava Philpott, vice president, regulatory affairs, law and policy department, Cox Communications and chairperson of the NAMIC, Inc. Board of Directors in a statement. “Her business acumen and leadership at the helm of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation are exactly the kind of visionary work NAMIC and its membership need moving forward. As our industry continues to evolve at a rapid pace and the demographic landscape becomes increasingly diverse, it is important for NAMIC to be at the forefront of that evolution. We are thrilled to have someone of Shuanise’s caliber leading the organization during this time.”

Added Washington: “It is a dynamic and exciting time in the media industry and NAMIC’s work and mission are more important than ever. I look forward to leading this wonderful organization and working closely with the chapters, staff, board and our industry partners as we explore how to expand NAMIC’s reach throughout the industry and beyond.”