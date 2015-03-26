OWN Hits Viewership High With Tyler Perry Dramas

Two Tyler Perry-produced dramas carried OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network to its most-watched night ever Tuesday.

The season finale of The Haves and the Have Nots drew 3.5 million total viewers at 9 p.m. The episode trailed only the drama's previous season finale (3.6 million) as the most-watched TV episode ever on OWN.

At 10 p.m. If Loving You is Wrong premiered its new season to a series-high 2.9 million viewers.