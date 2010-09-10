OWN Greenlights Sarah Ferguson Docuseries

OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network confirmed Friday morning that it has greenlit a six-part series entitled Finding Sarah, documenting the life of the Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson.

The series, produced by World of Wonder, is set to premiere in the first quarter of 2011 exclusively on the network. Talk of the docuseries was first reported in July.

"Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York, will share with our viewers her personal struggle to rebuild her life," said Lisa Erspamer, chief creative officer, OWN. "With the help of experts Dr. Phil McGraw, Suze Orman, Martha Beck and others, The Duchess will open up about her recent public troubles and explore her lifelong battles with weight, relationships and finances. She will look to put the past behind her and move forward to a positive future."

"I'm doing this because I need to heal my mind, body and spirit," said Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York. "After 22 years of raising my two amazing daughters, it's time for me to mother myself. My hope is that sharing my journey will help someone else."