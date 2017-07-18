OWN Grabs ‘Love Is ____’ Series From Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil

Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil, producers behind Being Mary Jane and The Game, have sold their series Love Is ____ to OWN. The Akils will create and executive produce the series through their Akil Productions banner, with Mara the showrunner. Drawing inspiration from their real-life relationship, the humorous drama depicts the love story between a modern-day power couple.

Produced in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television, the series will premiere on OWN in 2018.

“I've dreamed of working with the Akils,” said Oprah Winfrey, OWN chairman and founder. “I've been a huge fan of their work since first viewing Girlfriends. They know just how to hit the cultural nerve to make you think and laugh at the same time.”

The series joins OWN’s group of scripted dramas, including Queen Sugar, Greenleaf and The Haves and the Have Nots.

“To have a partner that brings the attention to detail and sheer excellence that Oprah has built an empire on is an absolute dream come true for Salim and me,” said Mara Brock Akil. “That, and it’s Oprah! Love Is ___ is not only a passion project, but is a personal one for us as well. We’re grateful to have her wholehearted support and magic touch behind this story.”