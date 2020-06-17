OWN Gives ‘OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here?’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. This is the programming the networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through June 14).

On the strength of 316.2 million TV ad impressions, a promo for OWN’s special titled OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here? is No. 1.

Cable networks dominate our ranking, with USA Network promoting Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story in second place, Paramount Network grabbing third for the Kevin Costner-led drama Yellowstone, and HGTV fourth for Good Bones. The sole traditional broadcaster in the mix: ABC, which lands in fifth place to hype its game show Don’t.

Notably, the OWN promo has the highest iSpot Attention Index (127) in our ranking, getting 27% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Impressions: 316,237,809

Attention Score: 95.85

Attention Index: 127 (27% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,352,671

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $110,700

2) Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story, USA Network

Impressions: 215,720,387

Attention Score: 91.43

Attention Index: 67 (33% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 86%, Local 11%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $1,867,686

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $855,966

3) Yellowstone, Paramount Network

Impressions: 211,719,482

Attention Score: 90.61

Attention Index: 61 (39% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 89%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $1,686,286

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $619,850

4) Good Bones, HGTV

Impressions: 210,110,521

Attention Score: 91.23

Attention Index: 65 (35% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 11%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $992,088

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $80,153

Impressions: 209,287,310

Attention Score: 92.95

Attention Index: 81 (19% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 83%, Local 15%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,982,420

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $557,782

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).