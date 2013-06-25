OWN Doubles Down on Tyler Perry Drama Series

OWN will double its episode order for Tyler Perry's drama series The Haves and the Have Nots, the network announced Tuesday.

The network will add an additional 16 episodes to its initial 16-episode order of the series, which will air through Sept. 3, according to network officials. The additional episodes will premiere in early 2014.

The May 28 premiere of The Haves and the Have Nots was the most watched series debut in OWN history, averaging 1.7 million viewers. Through June 23 the series is averaging 1.5 million viewers, said OWN executives.

