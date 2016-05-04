OWN Copresident Sheri Salata to Leave Company

OWN copresident Sheri Salata will be leaving the network, the network announced Wednesday.

OWN copresident Erik Logan will take over as sole president for the five-year-old network, said network officials.

Salata is leaving OWN to launch a brand innovation agency and content/story platform, with OWN serving as one of the agency’s first clients.

Logan and Salata were named co-presidents of OWN in 2011and have helped build OWN’s ratings and brand after the Winfrey-owned network initially struggled to find an audience.

