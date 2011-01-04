OWN Averages 663,000 Viewers On Launch Day
Oprah Winfrey Network
Tuesday released final ratings for its premiere day on Jan. 1.
OWN was the #8 ad-supported
cable network for total day on Saturday, averaging a .72 household rating and
663,000 viewers for the hours that OWN programmed. The top-performing program
was Oprah's Guide To OWN, which
kicked off the launch at noon, followed by Searching
For... and Miracle Detectives.
Those launch-day numbers
are up 350% from year-ago Discovery Health programming, the network notes.
The primetime numbers were
virtually unchanged from yesterday's preliminaries, which had the net at 1
million viewers and a 1.1 household rating.
