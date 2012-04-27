OWNAnnounces Summer Premiere Dates
OWN announced its
summer primetime schedule on Friday, which feature six new and two returning
series.
Are You Normal,
America?,
a game show where contestants' "normalcy" is called into question premieres June
4. Lives on Fire, about four women working for one of California's emergency response
teams, bows June 8.
The next night
sees the premieres of Million Dollar Neighborhood and Real Life: The
Musical at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., respectively. Million Dollar Neighborhood focuses
on the residents of Aldergrove, British Columbia, as they attempt to
increase their net worth by a million dollars in three months. Real Life
will see amateur singers work with vocal coaches to stage a live "flash
musical" for a loved one.
Two other series, Super
Saver Showdown and LovetownUSA will premiere sometime in
July and August, respectively.
New episodes of Oprah's
Next Chapter and Our America With Lisa Ling (returning June 10),
will make up OWN's Sunday lineup.
"Our new summer
series have a common thread of being fun, entertaining and meaningful," said
Sheri Salata, president, OWN. "It's important to give the audience programming
that makes them feel good, or provides them with inspiration in their own
lives."
"We feel strongly
about the current state of the channel," added Erik Logan, president, OWN.
"We're seeing success with our original programming and are continuing to
build the network one night at a time."
Full schedule below
*New series; All times Eastern
Fridays (beginning June 8)
9-10 p.m. Lives on Fire *
Saturdays (beginning June 9)
9-10 p.m. Millon Dollar Neighborhood *
10-11 p.m. Real Life: The Musical *
Sundays
9-10 p.m. Oprah's Next Chapter
10-11 p.m. Our America with Lisa Ling (returns June 10)
Mondays (beginning June 4)
9-10 p.m. Are You Normal, America? * (sneak preview after Oprah's Next Chapter Sun., June 3, 10 p.m.)
