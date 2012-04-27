OWNAnnounces Summer Premiere Dates

OWN announced its

summer primetime schedule on Friday, which feature six new and two returning

series.

Are You Normal,

America?,

a game show where contestants' "normalcy" is called into question premieres June

4. Lives on Fire, about four women working for one of California's emergency response

teams, bows June 8.

The next night

sees the premieres of Million Dollar Neighborhood and Real Life: The

Musical at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., respectively. Million Dollar Neighborhood focuses

on the residents of Aldergrove, British Columbia, as they attempt to

increase their net worth by a million dollars in three months. Real Life

will see amateur singers work with vocal coaches to stage a live "flash

musical" for a loved one.

Two other series, Super

Saver Showdown and LovetownUSA will premiere sometime in

July and August, respectively.

New episodes of Oprah's

Next Chapter and Our America With Lisa Ling (returning June 10),

will make up OWN's Sunday lineup.

"Our new summer

series have a common thread of being fun, entertaining and meaningful," said

Sheri Salata, president, OWN. "It's important to give the audience programming

that makes them feel good, or provides them with inspiration in their own

lives."

"We feel strongly

about the current state of the channel," added Erik Logan, president, OWN.

"We're seeing success with our original programming and are continuing to

build the network one night at a time."

Full schedule below

*New series; All times Eastern

Fridays (beginning June 8)

9-10 p.m. Lives on Fire *

Saturdays (beginning June 9)

9-10 p.m. Millon Dollar Neighborhood *

10-11 p.m. Real Life: The Musical *

Sundays

9-10 p.m. Oprah's Next Chapter

10-11 p.m. Our America with Lisa Ling (returns June 10)

Mondays (beginning June 4)

9-10 p.m. Are You Normal, America? * (sneak preview after Oprah's Next Chapter Sun., June 3, 10 p.m.)