OWN Announces Launch Programming

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network,

the joint venture between Harpo Inc. and Discovery Communications, Monday announced

its programming lineup for its premiere weekend and its regular daytime and

primetime schedule.

The network will debut at

noon on Jan. 1, 2011 with sneak peeks of OWN shows like Enough Already With Peter Walsh,

Kidnapped By The Kids, Miracle Detectives, Searching For... and Oprah Presents Master Class.

OWN will also exclusively air Best of Dr. Phil, the first off-broadcast run of the syndicated

talker, as well as the U.S. premiere of cooking show Anna & Kristina's Grocery Bag and decorating series Trading Spaces.

"During our launch weekend, the audience will see a

little of everything OWN has to offer," said Christina Norman, chief executive

officer, OWN. "Oprah as they've never seen her in Season 25: Oprah Behind The Scenes, expert advice from Dr. Oz, Dr.

Phil and Suze Orman to get their year started right on Ask Oprah's All-Stars, and sneak peeks at the kinds of shows we

believe really fulfill our mission to be entertaining and inspiring."

The network also announced Monday the addition of

three new series to its 2011 schedule: The

Judds with country musicians Naomi and Wynonna Judd, Carson-Nation with fashion and design guru Carson Kressley and Ryan and Tatum: The O'Neals with the self-titled

father-daughter acting duo.

The complete premiere schedule is below:

OWN premiere weekend highlights:

Saturday, January 1

12:00 - 1:00 p.m. "Oprah Presents OWN"

1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Sneak Peek "Kidnapped By The

Kids"

2:00 - 3:00 p.m. "The Road To Your OWN Show"



3:00 - 4:00 p.m. Sneak Peek "Enough Already

with Peter Walsh"

4:00 - 5:00 p.m. Sneak Peek "Searching For..."



5:00 - 6:00 p.m. Sneak Peek "Miracle

Detectives"

6:00 - 7:00 p.m. "Oprah Presents OWN"

(repeat)

7:00 - 8:00 p.m. Sneak Peek "Oprah Presents

Master Class" (Jay-Z)

8:00 - 9:00 p.m. "Season 25: Oprah Behind The

Scenes" (Episode 1)

9:00 - 10:00 p.m. "Season 25: Oprah Behind

The Scenes" (Episode 2)

Sunday, January 2

8:00 - 10:00 p.m. "Ask Oprah's All-Stars"

10:00 - 11:00 p.m. "Oprah Presents Master

Class" (Diane Sawyer)

*Sneak peeks will air throughout the weekend of select OWN series

including "Enough Already with Peter Walsh," "Kidnapped By The Kids," "Miracle

Detectives," "Oprah Presents Master Class" and "Searching For...."

OWN weekly daytime and primetime highlights:

Monday - Friday Daytime (beginning Monday, January

3)

10:00 - 11:00 a.m. "The Gayle King Show"

3:00 - 3:30 p.m. "Anna & Kristina's

Grocery Bag" (acquired premiere)

3:30 - 4:00 p.m. "Cristina's Big Bowl of

Love"

4:00 - 5:00 p.m. "Trading Spaces" (acquired

premiere)

7:00 - 8:00 p.m. "Best Of Dr. Phil" (acquired

premiere)

Monday Primetime

8:00 - 9:00 p.m. "Enough Already with Peter

Walsh"

10:00 - 11:00 p.m. "In The Bedroom with Dr.

Laura Berman" Wednesday Primetime

8:00 - 9:00 p.m. "Mystery Diagnosis"

10:00 - 11:00 p.m. "Miracle Detectives"

Friday Primetime

8:00 - 9:00 p.m. "Season 25: Oprah Behind The

Scenes" (Episode 3)

9:00 - 10:00 p.m. "Your OWN Show: Oprah's

Search for the Next TV Star"

Sunday Primetime

8:00 - 10:00 p.m. "Ask Oprah's All-Stars" (1st

of four two-hour specials)

8:00 - 9:00 p.m. "Our America with Lisa Ling"

(*begins January 30)

10:00 - 11:00 p.m. "Oprah Presents Master

Class" (Episode 2)