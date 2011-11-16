OWN Announces 'Beverly's Full House'
OWN announced Wednesday its new docu-series Beverly's Full House, set to premiere in
February 2012.
The series follows fashion icon Beverly Johnson as she
invites members of her family including her daughter, model Anansa; her
son-in-law and former NFL player David; and their newborn daughter, Ava, to
live with her in her mansion in Palm Springs, Calif.
Beverly's Full House is produced by Good Clean Fun, with Jason Carbone, Nick Lee and Johnson serving
as executive producers.
