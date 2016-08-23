OWN to Air 'T.D. Jakes’ Talk Show

OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network has secured rights to air the syndicated talk show series T.D. Jakes as part of a distribution agreement reached between Tenga Media and T.D. Jakes Enterprises, the network said Tuesday.

The one-hour series, hosted by pastor/author T.D. Jakes, will debut in syndication on Sept. 12, with OWN launching the show a week later on Sept. 19, said OWN officials.

“Oprah and OWN have a wonderful, long-running relationship with Bishop Jakes,” said Erik Logan, president, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome his new talk show and unique, inspirational voice to the OWN family.”

