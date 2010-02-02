OWN to Air Docu-Series on Final Season of ‘Oprah'

Oprah Winfrey's new cable network, OWN, will give viewers an

inside look at the final season of Winfrey's syndicated talk show with Behind the Scenes: Oprah's 25th

Season. The series will follow the

people from various departments at Oprah that

make the show fly and will navigate its final days. The series will launch in January 2011 as

part of OWN's kickoff.

"For the first time ever, viewers will get to see behind the

curtains of The Oprah Winfrey Show,"

said OWN CEO Christina Norman, adding that the show will document "what will be

the most amazing season yet."

The series will offer access to Winfrey's production

company, Harpo, and will include personal reflections from Oprah herself.

The network has also ordered four other unscripted series.

Kid-Napped will

have kids turning the tables on workaholic parents, banning Blackberrys and

laptops, and forcing them to spend some quality time together.

Miracle Detectives,

which will see a skeptic and believer travel the world to investigate events

that defy logic.

Search, which

stars New Jersey housewife Pam Slaton, as she tries to bring people together as

they look for lost loves, lost relatives or old friends they have not kept in

touch with.

Sentenced, which

will follow the daily lives of women incarcerated at Rockville Correctional

Facility.