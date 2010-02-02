OWN to Air Docu-Series on Final Season of ‘Oprah'
Oprah Winfrey's new cable network, OWN, will give viewers an
inside look at the final season of Winfrey's syndicated talk show with Behind the Scenes: Oprah's 25th
Season. The series will follow the
people from various departments at Oprah that
make the show fly and will navigate its final days. The series will launch in January 2011 as
part of OWN's kickoff.
"For the first time ever, viewers will get to see behind the
curtains of The Oprah Winfrey Show,"
said OWN CEO Christina Norman, adding that the show will document "what will be
the most amazing season yet."
The series will offer access to Winfrey's production
company, Harpo, and will include personal reflections from Oprah herself.
The network has also ordered four other unscripted series.
Kid-Napped will
have kids turning the tables on workaholic parents, banning Blackberrys and
laptops, and forcing them to spend some quality time together.
Miracle Detectives,
which will see a skeptic and believer travel the world to investigate events
that defy logic.
Search, which
stars New Jersey housewife Pam Slaton, as she tries to bring people together as
they look for lost loves, lost relatives or old friends they have not kept in
touch with.
Sentenced, which
will follow the daily lives of women incarcerated at Rockville Correctional
Facility.
