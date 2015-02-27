OWN Adds New Episodes For Tyler Perry Shows

OWN has given the greenlight to new episodes of four OWN series written and produced by Tyler Perry, the network announced Friday.

OWN will produce 23 one-hour episodes of The Haves and the Have Nots; 22 one-hour episodes of the companion drama If Loving You is Wrong; 22 half-hour episodes of the comedy Love Thy Neighbor; and 20 half-hour episodes of the comedy For Better or Worse, said network officials.

