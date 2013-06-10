OWN Adds More Episodes of Saturday Night Series

OWN is adding more episodes to a trio of its Saturday night original series.

The net ordered six new episodes of Iyanla: Fix My Life which will begin airing July 20 at 9 p.m. Raising Whitley received an order for 10 more episodes while Life With La Toya was picked up for 12 more. New episodes of those two series will air in 2014.

"We have seen tremendous ratings growth this year and much of that success is attributed to the performance of our Saturday night series," said Erik Logan, president, OWN. "Our audience has truly embraced these shows and the stories told every week."