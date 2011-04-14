OWN Adding Six New Series

Click here for complete coverage of the 2011 upfronts

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced the pickup of six new

series and renewal of four existing series in advance of Discovery

Communications' upfront event Thursday.

The network picked up six more episodes each of Ask Oprah's

All Stars, Enough Already! With Peter Walsh and In the Bedroom With Dr. Laura

Berman, and eight episodes of Oprah Presents Master Class. Our America With

Lisa Ling had previously been renewed.

The new series are Confronting..., which documents meditation

programs that bring victims and offenders together to achieve closure; I Owe

You My Life, which tells the stories of people who take risky actions to

protect others; and Louie Spence Dance Project, about a British choreographer

brought in to revamp the Broadway Dance Center's program.

Other series announced today are My Mom and Me, which looks

at atypical mother-daughter relationships; Sweetie Pies, a docu-series about a

family expanding their soul food restaurant; and Unfaithful: Stories of Betrayal,

which features couples telling stories of infidelity in their marriages and

therapists giving advice.

Discovery's upfront will be held Thursday afternoon at Rose

Hall in New York.