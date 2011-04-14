OWN Adding Six New Series
OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced the pickup of six new
series and renewal of four existing series in advance of Discovery
Communications' upfront event Thursday.
The network picked up six more episodes each of Ask Oprah's
All Stars, Enough Already! With Peter Walsh and In the Bedroom With Dr. Laura
Berman, and eight episodes of Oprah Presents Master Class. Our America With
Lisa Ling had previously been renewed.
The new series are Confronting..., which documents meditation
programs that bring victims and offenders together to achieve closure; I Owe
You My Life, which tells the stories of people who take risky actions to
protect others; and Louie Spence Dance Project, about a British choreographer
brought in to revamp the Broadway Dance Center's program.
Other series announced today are My Mom and Me, which looks
at atypical mother-daughter relationships; Sweetie Pies, a docu-series about a
family expanding their soul food restaurant; and Unfaithful: Stories of Betrayal,
which features couples telling stories of infidelity in their marriages and
therapists giving advice.
Discovery's upfront will be held Thursday afternoon at Rose
Hall in New York.
