OWN to Adapt Darlene Love Memoir Into Movie

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network has acquired the rights to adapt the memoir My Name is Love: The Darlene Love Story into what would be OWN's first original movie, the network announced Monday.

Network namesake Winfrey and filmmaker Morgan Neville will executive produce, with Love also serving as executive producer. No premiere date was announced.

OWN has also licensed the first broadcast window on cable television to air Neville's documentary Twenty Feet From Stardom, which featured Love, a singer who had several hits in the 1960s. The documentary will air sometime in 2015.

"The fantastic life journey of music great Darlene Love is the perfect choice for our first original scripted movie," OWN President Sheri Salata said. "There are a handful of stories brought to the screen of daring American women who walked through fire and back to make their dreams come true and Darlene is one of the heroes on that list. From her first hit song to her darkest days cleaning houses in Beverly Hills to make ends meet, to the triumphant comeback that made rock and roll history, Darlene is a true living legend who worked with many of the greatest talents in music from Elvis Presley and Tom Jones to Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin and Bruce Springsteen."