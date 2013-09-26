OWN Acquires TV Rights for Weinstein Co.'s 'The Butler'

The Oprah Winfrey Network has acquired the network TV rights for The Weinstein Company's film The Butler,

The Lee Daniels film will debut on OWN sometime in 2017.

The Butler stars Forrest Whitaker and Winfrey herself and tells the story of a White House butler (Whitaker) who served seven different Presidents over three decades. The film also stars Robin Williams, James Marsden, Liev Schreiber, John Cusack and Alan Rickman. The Bulter opened nationwide Friday, Aug. 16 and spent its first three weeks as the top-grossing movie. To date, the film has grossed more than $100 million at the box office.

"On the heels of the film's fantastic debut, we couldn't be more excited to showcase this incredible movie for our viewers," said Erik Logan, president, OWN.