OWN Acquires 'Miss Representation' Documentary Film

OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network has acquired the rights to the documentary film Miss Representation, officials said Thursday.

Directed by Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the documentary -- which brings together such influential women as Condoleezza Rice, Nancy Pelosi, Katie Couric, Rachel Maddow, Margaret Cho, Rosario Dawson and Gloria Steinem to discuss the media's depiction of women -- will air as part of the OWN Documentary Film Club. Miss Representation is the 11th documentary acquisition for the month-old OWN, said network officials.

"Through personal stories and provocative interviews, Jennifer crystallizes the relevance of the media and its portrayal of women in today's society," said Lisa Erspamer, chief creative officer, for OWN in a statement. "We believe this film will lead to an important conversation we want to be having with the OWN audience."