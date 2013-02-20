OWN Acquires 'For Better or Worse' from TBS
OWN is doubling down on Tyler Perry, on Wednesday announcing
it has acquired the multi-hyphenate's sitcom For Better or Worse.
The Oprah Winfrey Network will produce a third season of new
episodes to debut in fall 2013. It has also won the encore rights to Better
or Worse's first two seasons, which aired on TBS.
Perry has two new series set to launch on OWN on May 29, the
drama The Haves and the Have Nots and comedy Love Thy Neighbor as
part of the exclusiveTV deal he signed with the network last year. The series are OWN's first
foray into scripted programming.
For Better or Worse, which follows three couples at
various stages of their relationships, averaged 2.9 million total viewers in
its first season. Its second season of 35 episodes concluded last December with
the finale drawing 1.3 million total viewers on TBS.
