Overnight Ratings: Heroes Is a Hit on NBC, but CBS Scores Overall
NBC's Heroes was the highest-rated show on any network in primetime Monday night, but CBS still took the night, thanks to winning the 10-11 time slot by a landslide.
Heroes scored a 6.0 rating/14 share in the key 18-49 demo in the 9-10 slot, according to Nielsen overnights. CBS was second in that slot with a 5.1/12.
It CBS' 5.9/15 in the 10-11 slot, for CSI: Miami, that decided the night; NBC only managed a 2.6/7 for Studio 60 and ABC's What About Brian was only a bit above that with a 2.7/7. This was Studio 60's last outing before The Black Donnellys premieres in that slot next Monday.
Thus, CBS won with a 4.8/12 for the night, while NBC was second with a 4.5/11.
Fox took third with a 4.4/11; its highest-rated show was 24. Its lead-in, Prison Break, earned a 3.9/10.
ABC was fourth with a 3.3/8. Wife Swap was its high-scorer with a 3.7/9.
The CW got a 1.1/3 for its comedy lineup.
