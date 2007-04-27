Overnight Ratings: Grey's and October Road Put ABC in First Place

ABC won the prime time Nielsen overnight ratings in the 18-49 demo Thursday night with a 5.2 rating/14 share for Grey's Anatomy and a strong performance from the season finale of new drama October Road.

The rest of the networks were pretty evenly spread out with near-perfect numerological symmetry--at least on the ratings side. For the night, CBS averaged a 4.8/13, NBC at a 3.2/9, Fox with a 2.8/8, and The CW at a 1.4/4.

CBS was led by CSI, which averaged a 5.8/15 at 9-10 p.m. CBS also got a time period-winning performance out of Survivor, with a 4.5/13 at 8-9 p.m.

NBC was third for the night with a 3.2/9, a good rating for NBC these days. Its top show was ER at 10 p.m. with a 3.7/10, but the medical drama's ratings are generally down from 4-5 rating range earlier in the season.

Fox was fourth with a 2.8/8. Fox's top show of the night, Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader?, gave out half a million dollars at 8 p.m., a tactic good enough for third place at a 3.4/10.

The CW averaged a 1.4/4. led by Smallville at a 1.5/4 at 8-9.